Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Four people lost their lives and around 10 others sustained injuries when a travel bus collided with a loaded lorry at the Macharam flyover under the Jadcherla police station in Mahabubnagar district on Friday.

Soon after the incident, the police quickly shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"Today, in the early morning hours around 4:45 am, a Travels bus collided with a loaded lorry on the Macharam flyover. Three people died on the spot, and one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Ten other members were injured. We have registered a case, and the deceased bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been taken for treatment," Sub Inspector of Jadcherla police station said.

The official added that the four deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem and subsequently handed over to their families. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and more details are awaited.

Earlier on June 11, at least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said.

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana."This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station.

"The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added. (ANI)

