A shocking incident occurred in Venkatapur, located in the Koratla mandal of Jagtial district when a speeding car rammed into a Bolero vehicle. The entire collision was captured on CCTV, showing the speeding car entering the main road and crashing into the Bolero, causing severe damage to both vehicles. The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries in the impact. Local residents immediately rushed to the scene and took the injured drivers to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. The condition of the drivers remains critical, and further updates on their health are awaited. Accident Caught on Camera: Tractor Lifts Off and Crashes After Tyre Burst on Muzaffarnagar-Rurki Road, Driver Seriously Injured (Watch Video).

Speeding Car Rams Into Bolero in Jagtial District, Both Drivers Injured

A #Speeding car enters the main road and rammed into a Bolero vehicle at Venkatapur in #Koratla mandal of #Jagtial district, caught on #CCTV Drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured and were sifted to hospital by locals.#RoadAccident #CarAccident #RoadSafety #Telangana pic.twitter.com/CVAp6kQMhM — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 1, 2025

