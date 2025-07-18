Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): A tragic incident was reported at Bongulur Gate village in Rangareddy district of Telangana in which at least four people were killed on the spot after a collision between a car and a lorry.

The incident occurred this morning at approximately 3 AM. Bongulur Gate comes under the Adibatla police station limits in Rangareddy district.

According to the Inspector of Adibatla police station, Raghavender Reddy," Four people died on the spot and one undergoing treatment after a collision between a car and a lorry at Bonguluru Gate, today in early morning hours around 3 am."

The police official added, "The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and the case is yet to be registered."

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier, on June 11, at least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, said police. Three others sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana. (ANI)

