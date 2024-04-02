Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): A huge quantity of 'ganja' and 'ganja-laced' chocolates were seized by Telangana's Cyberabad police in Rangaredddy district on Tuesday.

The police also arrested one accused involved in illegal selling of 'ganja' and ganja-infused chocolates in the district.

The accused has been identified as Saurab Kumar Yadav (20), a resident of Bihar.

According to the Cyberabad police, "On credible information of SOT Rajendranagar team caught Saurab Kumar Yadav, a youth from Bihar, who was illegally selling ganja and ganja chocolates. A total of 580 grams of ganja (30 cannabis packets) and 92 (420 grams) ganja chocolates were seized."

The accused Saurab Kumar has purchased ganja and ganja-laced chocolates from absconding supplier Subodh Singh who hails from Madhepura in Bihar. He sold the 'ganja' chocolates in Moinabad, the police further said.

At the same time, police caught a person named Mujtaba Ali Khan, who is accused in 10 cases of theft mobile phones in Hyderabad, was caught with two stolen phones while buying the Ganja.

The total value of possessions is around Rs. 80,000, said police officials, adding that Mokila Police was investigating the case and further information is awaited. (ANI)

