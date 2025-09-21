Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Bathukamma festival, ensuring that celebrations are safe, eco-friendly, and accessible for lakhs of devotees across the city, a press release said.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the floral festival, GHMC has prepared over 450 Bathukamma ponds across all zones, including lakes, temporary ponds, baby ponds, and cement tanks.

Key amenities such as 384 sanitation workers, 1,450 temporary toilets, and 82 temporary electrical lighting arrangements have been deployed strategically, GHMC said in the release.

Major celebration venues include People's Plaza, Necklace Road, LB Stadium, Jalavihar, Kapra Lake, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Saroor Nagar Lake, Charminar, Rajendra Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Begumpet, and Serilingampally, among others.

The civic body is also taking up special sanitation drives, spraying, desilting, and safety checks at ponds. With the active participation of women's groups, local associations, and volunteers, GHMC aims to make Bathukamma celebrations more vibrant and hygienic this year.

GHMC Commissioner emphasised safe and clean celebrations and said, "Bathukamma is Telangana's identity and cultural pride. GHMC is committed to ensuring safe, clean, and festive celebrations for every citizen."

Bathukamma, a festival deeply connected to Mother Nature, is a sacred celebration of life and feminine energy. It is a vibrant expression of devotion by the women of Telangana, who, through their creativity and prayers, invoke the divine blessings of Goddess Gauri.

The colourful seasonal wildflowers used in crafting the beautiful idols of Bathukamma are nature's gift, endowed with medicinal properties that cleanse the water bodies filled by the abundance of the monsoon rains. These flowers, arranged with devotion, symbolise the harmony between nature and life.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the entire women's community on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival.

Women celebrate the floral festival - Bathukamma on a grand note by worshipping nature and revered flowers, the Chief Minister said, wishing the women fraternity to celebrate the festival, which is a symbol of Telangana culture, tradition and significance of the women community, a press release from the Telangana CMO said. (ANI)

