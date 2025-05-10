New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI) : In view of the prevailing situation in border regions, the Telangana Government on Saturday has taken swift and comprehensive measures to assist citizens from Telangana currently stranded or returning from affected areas, according to a CMO statement.

Under the direction of the Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi has been made the nodal centre for coordination and relief.

A dedicated 24x7 Control Room has been set up and is fully operational to receive distress calls and coordinate rescue and support efforts, with around 30 distress calls received so far. Free food is being provided to all Telangana citizens returning from bordering states, and free lodging facilities have been arranged at Telangana Bhawan, with accommodations being arranged outside as necessary.

A medical camp has been established at Telangana Bhawan to provide immediate health check-ups and care, while transportation assistance is also being provided from Telangana Bhawan to airports and railway stations for safe onward journeys.

As per the statement, close liaison is being maintained with district administrations of the border districts from where distress calls are being received, with support extended to help Telangana residents move to safer areas in coordination with district authorities.

Telangana Bhawan is also in constant coordination with the Government of India, receiving the latest updates and instructions regarding the ground situation and safety protocols. As of now, eight individuals from Jammu & Kashmir have safely reached Telangana Bhawan and are being looked after, with arrangements underway to ensure their safe return to their respective hometowns in Telangana.

The Resident Commissioner personally monitored and reviewed the arrangements at midnight, ensuring preparedness to receive all stranded citizens and provide necessary care and assistance. The Government of Telangana remains committed to the safety and well-being of its people and will continue to monitor the situation closely.(ANI)

