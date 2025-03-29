Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that the state government will provide free fine rice to 84% of the population from Ugadi.

Reddy credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for introducing the Food Security Act. "It was our leader Sonia Gandhi who brought in the Food Security Act. It was a very noble Act, and it is to ensure that nobody goes hungry in this country," he said.

Addressing concerns over ration quality under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Reddy stated, "In the many years of its implementation, Central and State Governments were giving rations but not of appropriate quality... Many times I pointed out that the ration being supplied to the poor under PDS are not of appropriate quality."

The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state is now set to enhance the quality of food grains provided to beneficiaries.

"Now that we have got a chance to enhance the quality, under the guidance and directions of CM Revanth Reddy, in Telangana starting Ugadi, the day after - the Telangana new year, we are going to give free fine rice to 84% of the population in Telangana," he said.

Calling it a "historic step forward," Reddy emphasized the initiative's role in ensuring food security for vulnerable sections of society.

He also linked the move to Rahul Gandhi's vision of inclusive growth. "The fruits of growth must be enjoyed by all sections of society, especially the poor and the weak," he added.

The distribution will commence from Ugadi, reinforcing the state government's commitment to improving food access for the majority of Telangana's population.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs staged a protest at the Telangana Legislative Council on Thursday against the Congress government over the farmers' issue.

The BRS MLCs entered the Legislative Council carrying posters stating that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has cheated farmers in the name of a loan waiver. (ANI)

