Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday requested the state government to take all efforts to clean the historic Hussain Sagar lake here.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of “37th Hyderabad Sailing Week Closing Ceremony” at EME Sailing Club Hussain Sagar here, Soundararajan said the lake is a gift of Telangana and it is a natural resource. The public should also support the initiative as it (to clean the lake) is not only the duty of the government.

"Mother lake which is nurturing so many sailors and those who practiced in this lake have participated in national and international level sailing competitions and won awards. But, one request is that this lake should be cleaned. It's a gift to our state and cleanliness should be maintained. When I was talking with officers they were telling this lake should be cleaned. I appeal the government that it should be cleaned," she said.

The Governor further said that "one of the officers had told her that during his earlier days he used to see fish but now it is not there because of the pollution".

Stressing the need for pollution free lake, Soundararajan said "even though I have come for the closing ceremony of the sailing event...we are gifted with this lake and this should be cleaned and the government should take all the efforts to clean (Hussain Sagar lake). It is not only the duty of the government. I request the public also to support it (for cleanliness)".

It may be noted that the Governor made a surprise visit to state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on July 3 and voiced her concern regarding the quality of facilities and the issue of limited space.

The 37th Hyderabad Sailing Week-2023 (HSW-2023) was organised from July 3 to July 9 under the aegis of the EME Sailing Association (EME SA) and the Laser Class Association of India (LCAI) along with Secunderabad Sailing Club as the co-host, at the Hussain Sagar lake, a Defence release said.

Soundararajan presided over the closing ceremony as well as the prize distribution event.

The Governor felicitated all the award winners with prizes and also the officials involved in the conduct of the prestigious event.

She had special words of praise for the young and budding sailors who wholeheartedly participated in the event and expected that this new crop of sailors will bring laurels to the nation in times to come, the release added.

