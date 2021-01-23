Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday contributed Rs 1,00,001 towards the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The state committee members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan met the Governor at Raj Bhavan when she handed over a cheque for the sum as her personal contribution, said a press release from the Abhiyan.

Some of the Raj Bhavan officials and employees too made contributions.

The committee members explained about the abhiyan (campaign collecting donations) across Telangana to the Governor, the release said.

They showed a photo album on the temple construction work in Ayodhya and Soundararajan asked about issues related to the construction, it said.

