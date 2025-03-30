Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Sunday extended warm wishes to the Muslim community on the "joyous" occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, an official statement said.

Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting of Ramzan, will be celebrated across India on March 31.

The statement by the Raj Bhavan said, "As the sacred month of Ramadan comes to a close, I extend warm wishes to the Muslim community on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. I express my deep reverence for the teachings of the Holy Quran and their profound influence on society throughout history. My prayers are with everyone, seeking well-being, prosperity, and peace across the world."

"Ramadan is a time of self-discipline and spiritual reflection, urging us to uphold the principles of dignity, the sanctity of life, and adherence to religious teachings," the release said. "Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration of blessings, a time to spread love, and an opportunity to create a beautiful future. Wishing all a joyful Eid". (ANI)

