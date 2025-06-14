Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that he would move towards fulfilling the commitment to provide quality education. The Chief Minister has announced the establishment of 571 new schools in villages and urban areas where there is no school and the number of students is more than 20, as per the CMO release.

The state government's main objective is to improve educational standards in all government schools and colleges.

According to an official statement, following the reopening of the schools after summer vacation, CM Revanth Reddy held a review of the School Education department at the ICCC.

The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to develop a new system to ensure every student gets enrolled in government schools and receives quality education.

The Chief Minister suggested improving the standards of all teaching staff and also introducing reforms to the education system to provide students with skill development training and the opportunity to acquire knowledge in languages.

According to the statement, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that skill development training should be provided based on high school standards and create a platform to excel in their chosen field in the future.

In a statement, in the wake of rapid urbanisation in the state, the CM instructed the state Education Department, Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials to identify suitable places meant for social infrastructure in HMDA and municipal layouts to set up new schools.

CM Revanth Reddy also ordered the officials to rationalise the educational institutions up to intermediate level run by SC, ST, BC, Minority wings and ensure that each institution has a specified number of students.

In view of increasing demand from students to join Gurukuls, which provide quality food, uniforms, textbooks, and a good environment for study, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to study the issue of admitting day scholars into residential schools and to provide food, dresses, and textbooks, as per the release.

The CM underscored that students should be developed into mentally strong and responsible citizens by providing them counselling on the importance of family, society and their responsibilities.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor K Kesava Rao, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, CM Secretary Manik Raj, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Intermediate Board Secretary Deva Sena, and School Education Director Narasimha Reddy are present in the review. (ANI)

