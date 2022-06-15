Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday issued a notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies of doctors in the health, medical and family welfare department.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST To Add ‘Home Reach’ Option to Its App To Ensure Safety of Women Passengers.

Online applications for the vacancies can be submitted from July 15 to August 14 this year, the state government's Medical Health Services Recruitment Board said in a release.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee Proposes Gopal Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah Names for President at Opposition Meeting After Sharad Pawar Declines Offer.

"Good news to government job aspirants, #Telangana govt has released another notification for filling up as many as 1,326 vacancies of doctors in Health Medical & Family Welfare Department today," state Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)