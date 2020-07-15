Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday slammed the Telangana government, accusing it of wasting money on constructing a new Secretariat during COVID-19 crisis while the same could have been used to renovate the Osmania general hospital.

"The Osmania general hospital is a very old hospital in Hyderabad, and I used to visit it for medical emergencies. Today it is not a COVID dedicated hospital while the Gandhi Hospital is dedicated to COVID which had its own issues. The doctors and patients in Osmania General Hospital are afraid because of its poor condition and don't know when the walls may collapse. One rainfall in Hyderabad has succeeded in flooding the entire hospital," Rao told ANI here.

"We demand the Telangana government to renovate this hospital instead of wasting money on the construction of a new secretariat and demolishing the old one, the priority of the government should be renovating the government hospital," he added.

He further said he would visit the hospital and hold talks with the doctors and nurses of the Osmania hospital himself.

As of Wednesday, Telangana had 37,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to the Union Health Ministry.

This includes 12,530 active cases, 24,840 cured and discharged patients, and 375 deaths being reported due to the disease. (ANI)

