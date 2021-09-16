Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana has become a hub for addicts as liquor sales are booming in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Telangana has become a hub for addicts. Liquor sales are booming in the state and by giving permission to the illegal liquor shops, the state government is turning people into drunkards."

Condemning the consumption of alcohol, the committee chief said that the brutal attacks on minors, taking place in the state, are being done under the influence of alcohol.

According to National Crime Record Bureau, Telangana ranks first in the list of crimes, he said.

Earlier, FIRs were also registered alleging that celebrities are using drugs and he filed a case in High Court, the chief said. (ANI)

