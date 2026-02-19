Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave office early during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to the circular issued by the TGHRC, the Muslim employees can leave the workplace at 4 PM.

Also Read | IRCTC Tightens Rules: Only Aadhaar Verified Users Can Book Tatkal, ARP Tickets.

The holy month of Ramzan begins today and ends on March 20.

Earlier, the Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order granting permission for all Muslim Government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards/Corporations, and Public Sector employees in the State to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan.

Also Read | 'Ghar Ghuskar Goli Maarunga': BJP Worker Raj Amera Singh Threatens Rahul Gandhi, Detained After Video Goes Viral.

The decision was communicated through a memo dated February 17, issued by the Telangana government.

The early departure facility is designed to enable Muslim employees to observe religious practices and break their fast during the month of Ramzan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset.

The permission applies to a variety of Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, and Public Sector employees across Telangana.

Similar provisions have been granted by the Telangana government in previous years as well, reflecting a long-standing practice of ensuring that Muslim employees can observe their religious obligations without compromising their professional duties.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)