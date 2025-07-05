Hyderabad, July 5: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has formally accepted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's public challenge to debate on what each government has done for Telangana's farmers. In a sharp rebuttal delivered at Telangana Bhavan, KTR invited Revanth to fix the date, time, and place of the discussion, declaring his readiness to face the debate "anywhere, anytime."

KTR, however, took a jibe at the Chief Minister's preparedness, stating, "Revanth Reddy doesn't even have basic knowledge on agriculture. I am generously giving him 72 hours to prepare. Otherwise, he'll show up and talk about 'basins' and 'okra', making a mockery of himself and the office he holds." He said even a bull next to a farmer could explain how agriculture thrived under the leadership of KCR. Accusing Revanth Reddy of acting as a covert ally of Chandrababu Naidu, KTR said Telangana's water resources were being diverted to Andhra Pradesh under the guise of projects like Banakacharla. BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Alleges Congress Leaders Looting Land Given to Farmers for Hyderabad Green Pharma City.

"Revanth is looting Telangana's water and funds, all to please his political mentor. This is not public governance, this is covert rule," KTR charged. Drawing a sharp contrast between the BRS and the Congress administrations, KTR said that while BRS ushered in 'Raithu Rajyam' (Farmer's Rule), the Congress has brought back a version of 'Emergency Rule' reminiscent of Indira Gandhi's regime. "From punishing farmers to pushing them into endless queues for fertilisers, Congress has only brought suffering," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS government under former Chief Minister KCR, KTR recounted landmark farmer welfare initiatives: the successful implementation of Rythu Bandhu with over Rs 73,000 crore directly deposited into farmers' accounts, free 24/7 electricity for agriculture, revival of over 46,000 tanks under Mission Kakatiya, and India's highest increase in paddy production. "KCR turned farming into a celebration. Telangana today is the number one state in inland fisheries, generating Rs 30,000 crore in value. All this is the result of vision, not slogans," KT Rama Rao stated.

Taking direct aim at Congress, KTR stated that the Revanth Reddy government had failed to fulfil its major promises. "Not a single woman is receiving the Rs 2,500 monthly promised by the Congress. Scooters, jobs, and unemployment allowance all turned out to be lies. Telangana's daughters and sons are waiting for answers," the BRS Working President said. He further alleged that Congress has cheated farmers by reducing the promised Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver to just Rs 12,000 crore. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Holds All-party Meeting to Oppose Godavari-Banakacherla Project.

"The Revanth government owes every farmer Rs 19,000 under Rythu Bharosa. They have not paid even the crop insurance premiums for three months," he said. KTR also ridiculed the Congress party's attempts to claim credit for schemes and appointments made during the BRS regime. "Revanth is boasting about issuing appointment letters for jobs already filled during our tenure. Would he dare say the same in Ashok Nagar?" he challenged.

In a scathing remark, KTR added, "Congress talking about farmer welfare is like demons reciting the Vedas. And Revanth claiming Indiramma's legacy is laughable when all that's visible under his rule are dried-up borewells, burnt transformers, and endless queues for urea." KTR extended an open invitation for the debate: "You can choose the Assembly, Ambedkar statue, Kondareddypalle, Chintamadaka, or Kondangal. If none of these suit you, I'll be at Somajiguda Press Club at 11 AM on July 8, ready to expose the truth before the media."

He concluded with a strong message: "During our rule, we never made noise even after transferring Rs 73,000 crore to farmers. Revanth celebrates after giving just one crop's worth of support. Tell the people, how much did you promise, and how much did you deliver? Farmers will ask. Telangana will ask."

