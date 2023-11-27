Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday held an interaction with gig workers and promised them that a Tripartite Welfare Board will be set for them if his party returns to power after December 3.

In a formal interaction with the gig workers, BRS Working President KTR stated that his Government would stand by them and hold talks with the companies to ensure health insurance, PF, and ESI were provided which would further create job security.

There are more than three lakh Gig workers in Telangana at present.

KTR said, "It was the Government's responsibility to ensure that these youngsters, who cater to people's basic needs, are taken care of."

The tripartite board would include representation from companies, the Telangana Government, and the gig workers.

"Board would include a legal cell and if any company breaches the contract, the gig worker can approach the legal cell which will have a team of lawyers from the government side to legally take action," he said.

On the occasion, KTR also assured that he would arrange a meeting with the companies and gig workers in January where they would discuss on initiating a base salary for the workers apart from the payments that they receive per delivery.

Talking about the progress in IT and Industries and life sciences sectors in Hyderabad, KTR said," There were 3.23 lakh IT jobs here when the state was formed in 2014 and the numbers have now grown close to 10 lakh. One IT job will create four indirect jobs in service sectors."

During the interaction, a few workers mentioned how a few companies removed incentives and did not increase fair prices.

KTR responded positively to this and stated that these companies operate not only in Telangana but also in other states and countries.

"Hence a detailed discussion would be made with the companies to come up with a solution for these problems," he said.

When a gig worker asked why the Telangana Government launched an app that would help deliver food ordering, cab booking, and other online services, KTR said," There was one such app operating in Kerala and a study will be done to see if it could be emulated in Telangana."

"Hyderabad is like a mother who takes care of all who come from different cities and states. Hyderabad is the economic engine of Telangana," he said.

Telangana is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

