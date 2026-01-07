Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, has formally accepted the resignation of Kalvakuntla Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruthi, from her position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing the Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency.

Following the acceptance of her resignation, the Legislative Secretary issued an official notice confirming it.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha was elected as an MLC from the Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency in 2021. She had earlier tendered her resignation from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and her MLC post on September 3.

On Monday, Kavitha addressed the Legislative Council and formally requested the Chair to accept her resignation, bringing an end to her tenure in the Upper House.

The development marks a significant political moment in Telangana, particularly in the context of changes within the BRS party and the state's legislative landscape.

A day earlier, Kavitha had appealed to all sections of society to join hands towards achieving a 'Samajika Telangana'.

According to an official release from K Kavitha's office, leaders from various organisations, including the Telangana Movement JAC, employee unions, caste associations, and student organisations, have pledged their support to Kavitha, stating that a party focused on Telangana's identity is needed in the state.

A large gathering of Telangana Jagruti activists, supporters and representatives from various organisations met Kavitha at the Telangana Jagruti office in Banjara Hills, expressing solidarity and backing her leadership. The event was marked by slogans of "Jai Kavithakka" and an electric atmosphere.

Kavitha greeted everyone and thanked the gathering. She assured that her struggle would align with the aspirations of Telangana's people and appealed for support to build a democratic movement.

Representatives from various organisations, including Singareni workers, government employees, BC organisations, and student unions, assured Kavitha of their full support, stating that a party under her leadership would bring welfare to all sections of Telangana's society. (ANI)

