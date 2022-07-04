Hyderabad, Jul 4 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 443 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 8,02,822.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 247, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (34) and Medchal Malkajgiri (30) districts.

A Health department bulletin said 493 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,94,014.

The recovery rate stood at 98.90 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 21,918 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,697, it said.

