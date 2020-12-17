Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI): Telangana reported 509 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.79 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,505, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 104, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (45) and Rangareddy (42), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 16.

As many as7,172 patients are under treatment and48,652 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 63 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.69 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.89 per cent, while it was 95.3 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

