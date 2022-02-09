Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) The decline in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Wednesday with 865 new infections being reported taking the tally to 7,80,836, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani To Become Asia’s Richest Person Again.

The state had recorded 1,061 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Also Read | CBSE To Conduct Second-Term Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 in Offline Mode From April 26.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh infections also continued with 2,484 people recuperating from the infectious disease today.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,56,883, the bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 67 and 60 respectively.

The death toll increased to 4,103 with one more fatality. The number of active cases was 19,850, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 96.93 per cent, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)