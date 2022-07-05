Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Telangana has made great strides in conserving the health of women and children, the state government said on Tuesday.

The government is providing nutritious food to 4.72 lakh pregnant women and mothers with a newborn child and 17.63 lakh children through the Anganwadi centres.

The state government is spending Rs 24.77 per day per beneficiary to supply nutritious food to pregnant women and mothers with a newborn child as per the principles of World Health Organisation (WHO), a state government release said on Tuesday.

The state government has set up a helpline number to seek response from the beneficiaries and people on the functioning of Anganwadi centres.

The government is effectively implementing vaccination for women and children with the help of Anganwadi centers, it said.

Due to the government's efforts, the Maternal Mortality Rate in the state in 2022 stood at 56 which is less than the national average, while Infant Mortality Rate was 23. The IMR is also less than national average.

The government is supplying nutritious snacks, prepared at Telangana Foods, for children below the age of six.

The state government has considerably enhanced the salaries of Anganwadi personnel. Telangana stands as a leading state paying one of the highest wages in the country to the Anganwadi personnel, it added.

