Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Malu Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy flagged off 22 non-AC electric (Green Metro Express) buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) at a ceremony held at Dr B R Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg on Tuesday.

"Today we launched a new 25 electric buses. It is the first time that the electric buses have been launched by TSRTC in Hyderabad," VC. Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director, told ANI.

Also Read | ‘Aliza’ Helps Mumbai Police Nab Kidnappers: Cops Crack Kidnapping Case After Tracking Down Sticker Stuck on Car Used in Abduction, Four Arrested.

"I am requesting to public to travel on these buses. We are going to launch more Buses in the coming days," he added.

These buses are 12 meters in length each and have a seating capacity of 35. These buses can travel up to 225 kilometres on a single charge, requiring 3 to 4 hours for a full recharge. Additionally, the buses offer the convenience of cell phone charging facilities and public announcements.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Chengalpattu District After Speeding Truck Hit Them.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka said that the government is committed to supporting the development of TSRTC and protecting public sector institutions.

He also said that the state government would bear the ticket costs for women and mentioned the implementation of schemes like Indiramma houses, Gruha Jyothi, and Mahalakshmi within three months of the formation of the Congress government in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)