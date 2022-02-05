Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Hyderabad's Shamshabadm for the inauguration of the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya, some Ministers in the state government along with the residents asked questions on Twitter "as to why Telangana was ignored when it came to allocations of funds or national status to its projects."

During the process "#EqualityForTelangana" was made to trend on the social media platform for the five-hour visit of the Prime Minister, said the press release by the KTR office.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Launches Rice Business.

A few Ministers and public representatives also tweeted with the issues pertaining to their subject and constituencies. Using the hashtag, Minister Srinivas Goud questioned, "When the Union government could allocate national status to Karnataka's Upper Bhadra project, why couldn't they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?"

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, "Sir, what does the Union government do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana"

Also Read | Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Offline Teaching For Class 1 To 9 From February 7 Amid Decline In COVID-19 Cases.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy in his tweet asked why the Union government does not support the Agriculture and industrial sectors in Telangana.

The hashtag #EqualityForTelangana saw more than twenty thousand tweets within a few hours coming from across the State, said the press release.

During his day-long visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad's Shamshabad.

The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)