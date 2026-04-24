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Agency News Agency News India News | Telangana: Police Arrest 3 for Possession of Arms; Main Accused Linked to 40 Cases Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The accused were identified as Dasari Surender alias Surya Muneer, Aditya Thakur Singh, and Tanay alias Kanna. During the search, police recovered a bag containing a revolver (air gun with six rounds), an axe, a knife and an iron rod.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Telangana police have arrested three habitual offenders, including a man involved in over 40 criminal cases, for allegedly possessing deadly weapons near VT Kaman under Uppal police station limits, officials said.

According to an official, acting on credible information on April 21 that some habitual offenders were moving near VT Kaman with deadly weapons, SI Idaiah, along with staff, reached the spot and took three suspicious persons into custody, following which they were interrogated.

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The accused were identified as Dasari Surender alias Surya Muneer, Aditya Thakur Singh, and Tanay alias Kanna. During the search, police recovered a bag containing a revolver (air gun with six rounds), an axe, a knife and an iron rod.

Officials said the accused were taken to the police station for questioning.

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During interrogation, it was revealed that in 2024, Dasari Surender and his associate Boddu Mahesh had allegedly attempted to murder a person named Purushotham under the Chaitanyapuri Police Station limits. However, Purushotham escaped, and later, after a few days, he allegedly killed Boddu Mahesh.

Police said Dasari Surender stated that, fearing retaliation from Purushotham, he procured weapons for his protection and took Aditya Thakur Singh and Tanay alias Kanna to assist him, and further disclosed that the air gun was provided to him by his friend Saketh, who is currently absconding.

Officials also confirmed that Dasari Surender has a criminal history with involvement in around 40 cases and has been previously arrested and sent to jail multiple times.

All three accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while efforts are on to trace the absconding accused Saketh, police added.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)