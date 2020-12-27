Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Telangana police on Friday arrested eight transgender people along with two male autorickshaw drivers for creating panic and extorting money in the Cyberabad area.

As per an official release, on December 25, one Panchangam Chalapthi filed a written complaint that a day after his son's wedding, eight unidentified transgender people came to his flat by an autorickshaw and forcibly demanded Rs 20,000.

"Thereafter, they have threatened complainant that if he doesn't fulfil their demand, they will create a nuisance and defame him. When complainant refused their demand, then the accused started abusing them in vulgar language and behaved adamantly, created panic, frightened the complainant and his family members and demanded money. Upon this, the complainant out of fear gave them Rs 16,500," it stated.

The police said the accused regularly did a recce of the area and gathered information about the scheduled dates of functions like marriages, house warming, birthdays among others and visited in the places and demanded a lot of money from the victims/organisers.

"If the victim showed inability, the said accused (Sakshi alias Sahana, Malkapur Raesh, Munavath Rakesh alias Savithri, Ramulu Gaganam, Kappera Babaia, Turapati Narsimulu, Turapati Lingam, Turapati Yadaiah, and two men autorickshaw drivers namely Karan Gupta and Mohd. Masi) would create a nuisance, scare the victims, threaten them, and defame them by abusing," police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)