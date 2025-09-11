Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Saifabad Police, in coordination with CCS Hyderabad, arrested two offenders in a servant theft case and recovered 173 pieces of gold and diamond-studded jewellery weighing about 850 grams, valued at nearly Rs 1.5 crore, a release said.

The theft took place on September 5, 2025, at Vijay Shankar Lal Jewellers in Basheerbagh under the Saifabad Police Station limits. A complaint was lodged on September 7, 2025, after which a joint investigation was launched by Saifabad Police and CCS Hyderabad.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Kolkata: Police Bust Prostitution Ring, Rescue 11 Including 9 Minor Girls; 6 Including Couple Arrested.

Based on evidence, the police apprehended the two accused on September 11 near Nampally Railway Station and recovered the stolen jewellery.

The arrested persons were identified as Chadawa Ronak (24 years), Marketing Executive at Shanaya Diamonds and Mohd Hasnain Habiya (22 years), student. Both were resident of Mumbai.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

Both the accussed were produced before the Court of the I ACJM, Nampally, and sent to judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that Ronak Chadawa had suffered heavy financial losses in IPL betting and was under severe financial stress.

After joining Shanaya Diamond Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. in April, he hatched a plan to steal jewellery from the complainant's shop.

His friend, Mohd Hasnain Habiya, was also struggling due to betting losses. Together, they conspired and executed the theft, which was later busted by the Hyderabad Police.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of K. Shilpavalli, IPS, DCP Central Zone, and B. Anand, Addl. DCP Central Zone, with the support of R. Sanjay Kumar, ACP Saifabad, K. Raghavender, SHO Saifabad PS, N. Rajender, DI Saifabad, and Inspector Bhikshapati from CCS Hyderabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)