Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): A B.Tech student has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow student in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of the state, police said.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint alleging that the accused proposed to her and later forced her into physical relations during their relationship. The incidents allegedly occurred inside a classroom and at multiple hotels in the city.

Also Read | Khamenei Protests in India: Karnataka Government To Take Action if Law Violated in Bengaluru During Protest Condemning Killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Police said the accused also allegedly threatened to circulate the victim's nude photos and videos online.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, and an investigation is underway. Another individual is also alleged to have been involved in the harassment.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Intensifies Border Vigilance in J&K As Drone and Balloon Intrusions From Pakistan Surge.

According to police, the two were students of the same engineering college but belonged to different branches. They reportedly came into contact through Instagram in 2024.

Police are also probing allegations that the accused gave the victim chocolates suspected to have been laced with drugs.

In a separate incident earlier on February 21, a case has been registered against a man who allegedly harassed a woman working at a supermarket in Banswada, Telangana, for playing devotional songs.

The incident occurred when the man approached the woman, questioned her song choice, and recorded a video. The woman lodged a complaint, and the police have taken action.

According to police, at around 4:30 pm, a woman working at the Supermarker outlet in Banswada was listening to devotional songs when a man allegedly approached her and questioned why she was not playing other songs. The individual reportedly recorded a video during the interaction. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered at the local Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway, according to PRO, Police Department, Kamareddy.

The situation escalated as members of two groups gathered near the outlet, leading to verbal arguments and tension. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)