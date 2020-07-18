Mulugu (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy on Saturday said that plans are being made to stop Maoists from entering the state.

Mahender Reddy conducted a review meeting with Mulugu, Bhupalpalli police officials in the Venkatapuram police station in the Mulugu district over the Maoists issue.

While talking about Maoist's leader, DGP Reddy said, "Today, Maoist's leader Bhushan Damodhar is experiencing a luxurious life in Chhattisgarh by eating non-vegetarian food and using branded products, and is turning the tribal people over there against Telangana."

"By using the tribals in Chhattisgarh, he is trying to win over the innocent tribal people of Telangana. They are trying to enter our state. But the Telangana Police are very alert and will not allow Maoists into the state. Today, we held a meeting and are making all the plans to make sure that the Maoists don't enter our state. We have made a 360-degree plan," he added. (ANI)

