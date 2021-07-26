Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Telangana's Vikarabad police on Monday seized large scale explosives materials including detonator, gelatine liquid and a huge quantity of wire from the premises of an old building of the Irrigation department.

This comes after a 19-year-old boy injured himself in a detonator blast at his house on Sunday, which the police said he got from the storeroom of the Irrigation department a year ago.

According to the Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP), there were 3,000 detonators, 1,158 gelatin sticks and a huge amount of wire which were recovered from the building.

The police said, the explosives were kept in an "unprotected manner". A case has been registered.

Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the irrigation department regarding the detonator and other materials seeking a response over why it was kept in that manner. (ANI)

