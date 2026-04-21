Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Nowshera sub-division in Rajouri district and inaugurated two key development projects aimed at strengthening healthcare services and improving connectivity in the border region.

The Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated the upgraded Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Nowshera, now expanded to a 100-bedded facility under Phase I. The expansion is aimed at addressing long-standing issues of overcrowding and improving healthcare access for residents in the border belt.

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Speaking about the importance of the facility, officials noted that Nowshera's large geographical area and its connectivity to Line of Control (LoC) regions such as Jhangar, Kalsian, Sariya, and Bawani make it a critical healthcare hub. The upgraded hospital is expected to significantly benefit people from Nowshera, Seri, Lamberi, and Siot blocks.

Abdullah also inaugurated the long-pending road from NH-144 to Nowshera town via Rajal-Thatthi, a project awaited by locals for several years. The new road is expected to improve connectivity along the Jammu-Poonch route and provide major relief to residents in the area.

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Addressing a large public rally, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that key pre-poll promises remain unfulfilled. He said, "Assurances of restoring statehood have not been fulfilled and remain pending despite repeated commitments."

He also raised concerns over the reservation-related legislation, alleging attempts to link delimitation with the bill. He said there were efforts to carry out delimitation under its cover, despite the bill being passed in Parliament in 2023.

On regional issues, he said that challenges related to gas shortages due to tensions in West Asia are expected to ease as conditions improve.

Thousands of people attended the rally and welcomed the development initiatives. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the establishment of a Degree College in Seri block and also flagged off a new ambulance for SDH Nowshera, further strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the region. (ANI)

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