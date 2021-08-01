Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 6,45,406, while the toll rose to 3,805 with three more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 648 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the total number to 6,32,728.

The number of active cases stood at 8,873.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of 77 cases, followed by Khammam (41) and Karimnagar (35).

Two of the 33 districts, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad, recorded zero number of cases while four districts recorded one case each.

A total of 83,763 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,20,89,978.

The recovery rate and Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 98.03 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.34 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

