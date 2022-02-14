Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Telangana on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,84,062, while no death occurred due to the infectious disease on the day.

The death toll stood at 4,107, a health department bulletin said. It said 2,387 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,70,047.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 131, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (48) and Ranga Reddy (43) districts.

The number of active cases was 9,908, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.21 per cent.

