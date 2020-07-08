Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana with a single day highest of 1,924 being added and 11 deaths reported on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 29,536 and toll to 324.

Of the fresh cases, 1,590 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 99 and 43 cases respectively.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Wasim Bari, His Father And Brother Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bandipora; PM Narendra Modi Extends Condolences to Bereaved Family.

A state government bulletin said 17,279 people have been discharged so far, while 11,933were under treatment.

A total of 6,363 samples were tested on Wednesday and cumulatively 1,34,801 samples have been examined so far in the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Condolences to Family of Wasim, Who Was Killed by Terrorists in Bandipora: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

As on Wednesday, the government hospitals have a capacity of 17,081 COVID-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation wards and 3,537 with oxygen facility, the bulletin said, adding the state has 1,616 ICU beds. The bulletin said elaborate arrangements had been made for treating COVID-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)