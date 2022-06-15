Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload in the state to 7,95,008.

Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 132.

A health department bulletin said 63 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,496.

The recovery rate stood at 99.31 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 21,070 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 1,401, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for about a fortnight.

