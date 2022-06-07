Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday requested Central Department of Water Resources to convene a meeting with stakeholders on the legitimate Krishna water requirements of the state.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Leopard Found Dead in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Paws, Teeth Missing.

In a letter to the Secretary, DoWR by the Telangana Special Chief Secretary Irrigation, the state government said during a recent board meeting of KRMB (Krishna River Management Board), the state has demanded for water distribution in the ratio of 50:50 for the water year 2022-23, keeping in view of the requirement of 105 TMC for three operational projects viz SLBC, Kalwakurthy LIS and Nettempadu LIS.

Also Read | ‘Country Now Power Surplus in Comparison to What It Was in 2014,’ Says Power Minister RK Singh.

These three projects aimed at serving an ayacut of about 10-12 lakh acres within Krishna basin, though the total requirement including other ongoing projects, industrial and drinking water needs is around 575 TMC, the letter said.

However, KRMB has issued ex-parte notice to continue water sharing arrangement in the ratio of 66:34 for the water year 2022-23 vide the minutes dated May 27.

The KRMB action is not legally valid as the Board is empowered to take decisions only through "negotiations and mutual agreement" vide clause 84(3)(iii) of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, and in the present instance Telangana state not given its consent to this allocation, it said.

"In the above circumstances, Secretary DoWR has been requested to resolve the matter by convening a meeting of the stakeholders where considered decision can be taken on the legitimate requirements of Telangana State, pending settlement of the issue of fair and equitable sharing of Krishna waters by the Tribunal," the letter said.

During the water year 2021-22, the State of Telangana agreed to the water sharing ratio of 66:34 under protest, subject to condition that Andhra Pradesh shall not divert more than 34 TMC from Srisailam reservoir.

Despite Telangana's request, KRMB allowed AP to draw waters far in excess of their legitimate claim of 34 TMC, though this was raised before the Board on several occasions, the letter alleged.

Requesting a meeting by the DoWR, Telangana also requested other long pending demands of the state may also be resolved during the meeting.

In a separate letter, the official requested the Centre to intervene and direct AP to stop from proceeding with the "unauthorised irrigation schemes."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)