New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Culture will celebrate Telangana state formation day with festivities at the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Friday, officials said.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the two-day festivities with a flag-hoisting ceremony in the morning while cultural performances will be held in the evening. The celebrations will be in the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", they said.

The Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said that it is celebrating the 10th Telangana Formation Day at the Golconda Fort under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"This celebration is part of the Narendra Modi government's efforts to commemorate the legacy of martyrs who were part of the statehood movement and celebrate the rich culture of Telangana," Reddy tweeted.

The activities to be held on June 2 include a march past, photograph and painting exhibitions, classical dance performances by Anandaji and her group, performances by Manjula Ramaswamy and her group, and more.

The public will also have the opportunity to witness performances by renowned Telugu singers Mangli and Madhupriya. The day will conclude with a spectacular performance by singer Shankar Mahadevan, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement.

On June 3, there will be captivating folk dance performances including Dimsa, Dappu and Gussadi. Additionally, a theatrical production on Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be staged. The day will culminate with a multilingual "mushaira" (poetic symposium), it added.

This event is part of a special campaign called "Qila Aur Kahaniya" which aims at highlighting the forts and their illustrious history throughout India, promoting the theme of cultural pride in a tribute to India's vibrant culture and history.

"It pays homage to the unsung heroes who sacrificed their present for the freedom and future of the nation. This theme celebrates both the tangible and intangible aspects of our cultural identity. Under this theme, the "Qila Aur Kahaniya" campaign strives to showcase the unique characteristics and historical significance of various forts in India, providing an opportunity to connect with our past and honour our cultural legacy," the statement said.

Under this campaign, several events have already been held at forts in Chittorgarh and Kangra, while others are planned for sites such as Bithoor Fort, Mandu Fort, Jhansi Fort, and Kangla Fort, among others, it said.

As part of the "Qila Aur Kahaniya" campaign, the spirit of Telangana is being celebrated at the Golconda Fort.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, initiated by the Government of India, is a commemorative campaign that celebrates the incredible 75-year journey of the nation since independence. This grand campaign, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is being celebrated throughout the country and beyond with great enthusiasm. More than 1.78 lakh events have been organized as part of this initiative, the ministry said.

