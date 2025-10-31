Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh hit out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and TTD Board Member MS Raju over his alleged remarks on the Bhagavad Gita. MS Raju had created a row over his statement that none of the holy books, the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, and the Bible gave dignity to the oppressed.

MLA Raja Singh said that "The MLA of the TDP party of Andhra Pradesh, MS Raju, is also a board member in the TTD, which is the Tirupati Devasthanam. That person, in a gathering, says that there is no use for the Bhagavad Gita and that no change can come into our lives. In a way, he has insulted the Bhagavad Gita. So, I want to ask our Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, how you can make such incompetent MLAs a TTD Board Member?"

Also Read | 'If Rahul Gandhi Joins Bihar Election Campaign, NDA's Victory Is Assured in State': UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

"And I want to request our CM Naidu that before proposing any person, whether he is an MLA, or an MLC, or a person of any high post, for the TTD Board Member from your party, from your government, first check if there is a religious sentiment in his heart or not," he said.

Raja Singh further demanded that an FIR be lodged against MS Raju and that he should be removed from the TTD Board membership.

Also Read | 'Waive Off Farm Loans Immediately Without Making Farmers Suffer Further': Uddhav Thackeray to BJP-Led Mahayuti Government.

Raja Singh further said, "Before this, we have also seen how the Tirupati Devasthanam, which is a very holy place for us and where the sentiments of millions of people are attached, was made impure by mixing animal fat oil, or ghee, in the Prasad. On one hand, our religion is being insulted, and on the other, adulteration is being done in the Prasad and above that, such an incompetent MLA, who is MS Raju, the MLA of the TDP party, says that there is no use in reading or keeping the Bhagavad Gita."

"So, I would like to request our Naidu Garu that an FIR be lodged against such an MLA, and the MLA should be suspended, and be immediately removed from the TTD Board Membership. This is what I want to request of our Chief Minister," he further said.

Earlier, MS Raju said that none of the holy books gave dignity to the oppressed.

M S Raju said, "If these two divine men had not been born in India, this country would still be chained by caste, religion, and inequality. Hindus have the Bhagavad Gita, Muslims the Quran, and Christians the Bible -- but none of these holy books gave dignity to the oppressed. The only scripture that has given life, identity, and equality to every Indian is the Constitution of India, written by Dr BR Ambedkar. Hindus worship Shiva and Rama, Muslims worship Allah, and Christians worship Christ, but the one true deity who liberated humanity from slavery and injustice is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He is not a god of temples -- he is the god of rights, justice, and revolution."

He said that the Bible changed faith, the Gita preached karma, and the Quran taught devotion, but it was Ambedkar's Constitution that changed destiny. It turned a country of hierarchies into a nation of equals.

"Today, we unveil the statue of this architect of equality, a man who endured humiliation, pain, and oppression not for his own life, but for the dignity of millions who were denied their humanity. Along with him stands another giant of justice -- Babu Jagjivan Rao, a warrior who fought caste discrimination from his youth, a freedom fighter who broke barriers to become one of India's longest-serving ministers, and a man who, despite his brilliance, was denied the Prime Minister's chair because caste still ruled the minds of those in power," M S Raju said.

He said that every village, every town, and every school should raise the statues of Ambedkar and Jagjivan Rao, not as mere monuments, but as symbols of rebellion, equality, and courage.

"They did not fight for thrones or temples. They fought for the soul of this nation, for a future where no one would bow before another human being. They are not just leaders, they are the true gods of modern India, the creators of justice, and the protectors of human dignity," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)