Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The Telangana government will be organising the "International Kite and Sweet Festival," from January 13 to 15 at the Parade Grounds here, an official release said on Friday.

It is an exciting 3-day festival celebrated with fun and fervour which coincides with Makara Sankranti, the harvest festival. The festival brings together regional arts, crafts, cuisine and an array of national and international kites, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Other Projects Worth Rs 30,000 Crore in Maharashtra.

"During Sankranti Festival, kite flying is the tradition in the Telangana region and varieties of kites will be flown in the sky by people of all age groups and also traditional rangoli with 'Gobbemma' (small balls of cow dung decorated with colours and flowers) will be displayed across the state. Various sweets and snacks will also be prepared during the festival," it said.

The festival will see participants from 16 countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa and the Netherlands with 40 international and 50 national kite flyers.

Also Read | Citigroup Layoffs: US Banking Giant Announces Job Cuts As It Sees Worst Quarter in 15 Years, Says Report.

To revive the glory of kite flying, Telangana Tourism organised the International Kite and Sweet Festival from 2018 to 2020 inviting various international and national kite flyers, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)