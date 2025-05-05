Siddipet (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and strong winds hit Siddipet district of Telangana on Sunday night, leading to the partial collapse of a toll plaza roof in Duddeda (under the Siddipet police station limits).

According to the police, the roof layer of the toll plaza gave way due to the force of the wind. "There were no vehicles at the toll plaza when the roof collapsed," a police official said.

No casualties were reported.

In addition to the toll plaza damage, several trees were uprooted in different parts of Siddipet due to the stormy weather.

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD in several parts of Telangana. These districts--including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, J Bhupalpally, and Peddapalle--are likely to experience thunderstorms followed by lightning. Also, the weather severe warning for some of these districts continues till May 7.

Meanwhile in Mount Abu Rajasthan, foggy roads, following the rain on Sunday night, caused traffic inconvenience as people had to turn on their vehicle headlights even during the day. However, tourists could be seen enjoying the unexpected weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and "with possibility of rainfall and thunderstorm" for Mount Abu until May 10.

An orange alert, dated May 5, 6, and 7 has also been issued by the IMD in Rajasthan.

Regions of eastern and western Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Jammu experienced gusty winds and thunderstorms. Whereas, several parts of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh witnessed hailstorms on Sunday, whereas parts of Meghalaya and Odisha experienced heavy rain.

Orange alert has also been issued for May 5. This includes many parts of north-west and central India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (ANI)

