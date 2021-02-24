Noida (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A telecom engineer in Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife whom he suspected of having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old woman's body was found inside their home in Sector Alpha 2 after which a case was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

"The couple had got married seven to eight months ago. The husband suspected the wife of having a relationship outside of their marriage because of which he strangulated her to death," Pandey said, citing the initial probe.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the man has been arrested, he said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out in the case.

