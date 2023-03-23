New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Teli community will stage a nationwide protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks against the Modi community, the case in which he was convicted by Surat court on Thursday.

Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Ramdas Tadas, in a statement, said that Rahul Gandhi "insulted" the people of the community.

Rahul Gandhi had said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname", in April, 2019.

Stating that the Modi surname comes from the Teli caste, Tadas said Gandhi "humiliated" the entire community.

"Ramdas Tadas, National Working President of All India Teli, Sahu, Rathore Samaj and Member of Parliament, has welcomed the 2-year sentence given by the Surat Court to former National President of Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi," the statement said.

"He said that on April 13, 2019, Rahul Gandhi had said in an election meeting in Kolar, Karnataka that whether it is Nirav Modi or Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, why is Modi associated with all the thieves. Rahul Gandhi had insulted the people of the Modi community. Modi surname comes from Teli caste. And the total population of Teli community in this country is 14 crores. Rahul Gandhi has humiliated the entire community, due to which there is anger. Teli Samaj will blow up an effigy in the whole country as a protest," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Surat court today approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said, "There will be impact relating to Disqualification issue on Lok Sabha to Rahul Gandhi"

However, Rahul has to file appeal before higher court within a month to save himself from imprisonment.

Some Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, referred to change of judge in the case.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law," Kharge said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said there is an attempt to suppress the media,

"There is an attempt to influence the judiciary. They (the BJP-led government) is taking action against the people of different political parties," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the party has been saying that democracy is in danger as there is pressure on judiciary, Election Commission and Enforcement Directorate.

"We keep saying our democracy is in danger as there is pressure on judiciary, ECI, ED & they're all misused. All decisions are made under influence. Such comments are common... Rahul Gandhi is a courageous man and only he can compete with NDA government," he said.

Rahul Gandhi did not comment on the verdict and made a tweet in Hindi quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," he said. (ANI)

