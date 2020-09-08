Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Telugu cinema and theatre actor Jayaprakash Reddy (74) passed away in Vidhya Nagar, Guntur due to heart attack on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office (CMO) issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor.

Also Read | Patrika Gate Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi in Jaipur Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of the Inauguration of the Iconic Gate on DD News at 11 AM.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of popular character artiste Sri Jayaprakash Reddy, who created a special place for himself in film-land through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members," said the statement.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the demise of the 74-year-old actor."

Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 103 Km West of Nashik.

"Telugu cinema and theatre have lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

As per his relatives, the actor had been living in Guntur since lockdown.

"He collapses in the bathroom due to a heart attack. His son and daughter-in-law are under treatment for COVID-19 infection. So the relatives are making arrangements for final rites," said a relative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)