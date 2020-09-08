New Delhi, September 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the Patrika Gate in Jaipur. The event will be held through video conference at 11 AM, on September 8, 2020. A PMO release said that the iconic gate is built by the Patrika Group of Newspapers on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur. The live streaming of the inauguration can be watched online on DD News YouTube channel. People can visit the DD YouTube channel and view the live telecast of the event online.

The Patrika Group has constructed 'Patrika Gate' as part of Mission Anupam Yojana of Jaipur Development Authority. "Prime Minister Modi shall also release two books written by the group chairman on the occasion," the release said. Moreover, during the virtual event today, the Prime Minister will also release two books written by the Group Chairman on the occasion.

Watch Live Streaming of Patrika Gate Inauguration by PM Modi on DD News:

The 'Patrika Gate' is situated at Jaipur's Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. The inauguration today will also mark the beginning of a new tourist destination in Rajasthan. According to reports, the two books that will be launched today include - Samvad Upanishad and Akshar Yatra - authored by Editor-in-Chief of Rajasthan Patrika Group Shri Gulab Kothari.

