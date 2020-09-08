Mumbai, September 8: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Nashik region on Tuesday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred 103 km West of Nashik, Maharashtra. As per details available, the mild quake hit the region at 9.50 am today, the National Centre for Seismology said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale hit the Kargil area of Ladakh. The earthquake occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh at 05:47 am on Tuesday (September 8), said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves?.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 09:50:42 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 103km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, Indiafor more information https://t.co/VBePnBSDRL pic.twitter.com/dQTAFH47ef — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2020

On September 7, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district. The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka. The Palghar district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018. Last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in Palghar region.

