Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) The blistering heat that swept large swathes of Rajasthan further intensified on Thursday with Barmer recording a high of 48.1 degrees Celsius.

Other parts also reeled under heatwave conditions with most of the districts registering day temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Apart from Barmer that was the hottest place in the desert state on Thursday, Jalore and Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 47.7 and 47.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature in Phalodi (Jodhpur), Pilani (Jhunjhunu), Jaisalmer and Bikaner was 47.2 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 46.7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Kota and Bundi, according to a Meteorological department report.

The department has said severe heatwave to heatwave conditions will continue to prevail during the next four-five days.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)