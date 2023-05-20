Patna (Bihar) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that the temperature in the state of Bihar is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees in the coming days.

According to the IMD report, the current temperature in the state is around 40 degrees.

Ashish Kumar, IMD said that in the south Bihar region, the temperature is high around 40 degrees. He added that due to the humidity, it feels hotter than the actual temperature.

"Because of the humidity, the temperature appears more compared to the actual temperature", he said.

He further said that after five days, most regions in Bihar will experience thunderstorms, following which the temperature will come down.

As per the weather forecast, the monsoon season will start by June 4 in Kerala and is expected around June 14 in Bihar.

Ashish said that people going out are facing issues with the high temperature and heat wave-like conditions in the state. The street vendors are the most affected, Ashish added.

"In order to make the body cooler and hydrated, people should drink more water and have fruit juices as well", he said. (ANI)

