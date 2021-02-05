Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Friday with temperatures hovering below normal limits.

A day after rains lashed many places in the two states, maximum and minimum temperatures hovered three to four notches below normal range.

According to the Meteorological Department's weather report, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 19.5 deg C and a low of 6.8 deg C.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 19.8 deg C and 21 deg C while the minimums settled at 6.7 deg C and 5.5 deg C, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 20.8 deg C and a low of 5.3 deg C.

Hisar and Karnal recorded respective maximums of 20 deg C and 19.2 deg C while the minimums settled at 4.4 deg C and 5.2 deg C.

According to the department forecast, dense fog is likely at isolated places in both states on Saturday and Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)