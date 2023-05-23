New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh was looted near Delhi's Signature Bridge Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said that Tempo carrying cigarettes was going to Model Town from Ghaziabad.

Police further mentioned that four to five robbers looted the tempo while it was on its way to the destination.

According to the police, a case has been registered at Timarpur Police Station.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

