New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 73.91 per cent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 37,45,237 and now comprises 16.53 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 8,589 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.89 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cemt," the ministry said.

Besides, 3,754 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,86,71,222 with 3,53,818 people recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states also account for 74.38 per cent of the new recoveries.

"Average daily recovery of more than 3.28 lakh cases has been recorded in last 10 days," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered or dispatched to states and UTs to augment and supplement their infrastructure.

The Centre is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to states and UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road transport.

